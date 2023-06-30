Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Vipshop (VIPS)

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating on Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report) on June 28 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $16.32. Chong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alibaba, JD, and Baidu. According to TipRanks, Chong has an average return of 3.0% and a 45.14% success rate on recommended stocks. Vipshop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.62. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >> VIPS market cap is currently $9.4B and has a P/E ratio of 10.00. TipRanks has...