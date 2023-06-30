Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City Global markets in H1: Banks vs the machines Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City By Marc Jones LONDON (Reuters) - The first six months of 2023 have been eventful for financial markets - from an artificial intelligence (AI) inspired tech stock surge, commodity market capitulations, cryptocurrency comebacks to the worst banking crash since Lehman Brothers. Linking it all has been the relentless rise in interest rates, which was exactly what battered markets...