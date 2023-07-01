The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

The UN's scientific and education organization votes to readmit the United States

July 1, 2023
FILE - The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is seen during the 39th session of the General Conference at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. The UN's scientific, educational and cultural organization has voted overwhelming to re-admit the United States as a member. UNESCO's governing board on Friday, June 30, 2023, voted 132-10 to accept the U.S. proposal to rejoin the agency. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) WASHINGTON – The United Nations' scientific, educational and cultural organization has agreed to readmit the United States as a member. UNESCO’s governing board voted 132-10...
