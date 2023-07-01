Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies

Open this photo in gallery: Visitors talk to staff members at a display for technology firm Nokia at the PT Expo in Beijing, Sunday, June 4, 2023. The annual expo showcases Chinese and foreign technology firms. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press Network infrastructure and 5G technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of 2023. The deal, which enables Apple to use the Finnish company’s technology in its products, covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies....