Inside Uttarakhand UCC panel report, mention of this Bill seeking two-child norm for govt jobs

The expert committee set by the Uttarakhand government on a Uniform Civil Code, that is all set to submit its report and likely to be the template for a Central law, has taken into consideration a Private Member’s Bill moved in Parliament seeking a two-child norm for government jobs. Sources said that while the Bill’s provisions are part of the report, it has not been finalised yet whether they would also be a part of the draft legislation on UCC that the committee is expected to formulate for the state government. The Private Member’s Bill had been moved in Parliament...