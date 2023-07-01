The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Inside Uttarakhand UCC panel report, mention of this Bill seeking two-child norm for govt jobs

July 1, 2023
News Snapshot:
The expert committee set by the Uttarakhand government on a Uniform Civil Code, that is all set to submit its report and likely to be the template for a Central law, has taken into consideration a Private Member’s Bill moved in Parliament seeking a two-child norm for government jobs. Sources said that while the Bill’s provisions are part of the report, it has not been finalised yet whether they would also be a part of the draft legislation on UCC that the committee is expected to formulate for the state government. The Private Member’s Bill had been moved in Parliament...
