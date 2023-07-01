CIA's Burns: armed mutiny shows damage Putin has done to Russia

[1/2] A view of debris of a downed Russian military plane, purportedly shot down by Wagner troops, in a field near Bugaevka, Voronezh Region, Russia, June 24, 2023, in this screengrab from social media video obtained by REUTERS Summary Burns: mutiny was challenge to Russian state U.S. had no part in mutiny - CIA director Burns: Prigozhin criticised war and top brass Burns: disaffection will gnaw away at Kremlin CIA stepping up recruitment efforts in Russia July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. CIA Director William Burns said on Saturday that the armed mutiny by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was a challenge...