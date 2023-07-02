The Senate doesn’t need to start from scratch on AI legislation

In June, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) launched SAFE Innovation, his framework for upcoming legislation to create the rules of the road for governing artificial intelligence (AI). While there are many points to make about the substance of the framework — heavy on fears about competition with China, light on rights-based protections for Americans — one comment stood out: Schumer made the case that the Senate is “starting from scratch” on AI regulation. While the senator may have political reasons for preferring a clean-slate approach, this could not be further from the truth. Fortunately for both Schumer’s team and...