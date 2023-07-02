ChatGPT remains a hot topic for many people, with the potential of what it’s capable of achieving becoming ever more evident. However, each new revelation about what ChatGPT (and other similar artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots) can achieve, appears to focus on English and English-based languages (such as programming languages). This has led to concerns that it could be ignoring other languages. We've already been impressed by what OpenAI has achieved with ChatGPT and its GPT family of language models, but there have been concerns that its primary focus has been on producing convincing speech that is understandable to humans, with...