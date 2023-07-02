REPT’s $1 billion IPO leads wave of auto startup filings in Hong Kong

(Bloomberg) — A clutch of Chinese automotive startups have filed for initial public offerings in Hong Kong, as the financial hub looks to turn the page on a disastrous first half of the year for debuts. Most Read from Bloomberg Four companies in the sector submitted applications for first-time share sales, according to filings with the Hong Kong exchange on Friday. Battery maker REPT Battero Energy Co. could be the largest, aiming to raise as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported in February. RoboSense Technology Co., which develops sensor technologies for self-driving vehicles, and Black Sesame International Holding Ltd.,...