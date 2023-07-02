‘It was an accident’: the scientists who have turned humid air into renewable power

In the early 20th century, Serbian inventor Nikola Tesla dreamed of pulling limitless free electricity from the air around us. Ever ambitious, Tesla was thinking on a vast scale, effectively looking at the Earth and upper atmosphere as two ends of an enormous battery. Needless to say, his dreams were never realised, but the promise of air-derived electricity – hygroelectricity – is now capturing researchers’ imaginations again. The difference: they’re not thinking big, but very, very small. In May, a team at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst published a paper declaring they had successfully generated a small but continuous...