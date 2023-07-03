Treasury's Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing from July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials on a broad range of issues, including U.S. concerns about a new Chinese counterespionage law, a senior Treasury official said on Sunday. Yellen's long-anticipated trip is part of a push by President Joe Biden to deepen communications between the world's two largest economies, stabilize the relationship and minimize the risks of mistakes when disagreements arise, the official told reporters. It comes just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing and agreed with Chinese President Xi...