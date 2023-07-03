[1/2] EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) will deepen cooperation with Japan on semiconductors, its industry chief said on Monday, as countries move to strengthen control over a technology vital for defence, electronic and automotive industries. The EU and Japan will work together to monitor the chip supply chain and facilitate exchange of researchers and engineers, Thierry Breton said. The EU will also be supportive of Japanese semiconductor companies considering operating there, including through access to...