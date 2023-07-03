Why Bubs, Link, PSC Insurance, and WiseTech shares are falling on Monday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX: XJO) has started the week in a positive fashion. In afternoon trade, the benchmark index is up 0.5% to 7,239.2 points. Four ASX shares that have failed to follow the market higher today are listed below. Here’s why they are falling: Bubs Australia Ltd (ASX: BUB) The Bubs share price is down 2.5% to...