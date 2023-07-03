Recession May Emerge Later but Stagflation Appears Imminent

EUR/USD -0.20% Add to/Remove from Watchlist US500 +1.23% Add to/Remove from Watchlist DX +0.22% Add to/Remove from Watchlist IWM +0.48% Add to/Remove from Watchlist TLT +1.18% Add to/Remove from Watchlist With last week's strong economic stats and basically flatlined, many believe there will be a soft landing and no recession. However, there are stats that say with the yield curve so inverted (most since 1983), recession can and probably will still happen. PCE-May Chart Recession can take time to emerge, with expectations that it won’t occur until 2024 or 2025. First, though, we still see stagflation. 5.4% in Europe and...