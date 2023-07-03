Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Rivian, XPeng and more

People walk by electric truck maker Rivian's newly opened storefront in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan on June 23, 2023 in New York City. Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Electric vehicles — Electric vehicle makers such as Rivian Automotive surged following Tesla's better-than-expected second-quarter production and delivery numbers. Rivian jumped 14%, Fisker rose 4% and Lucid Group advanced 5%. XPeng — The U.S.-listed shares of XPeng climbed more than 4%. The Chinese electric vehicle maker returned to growth for car deliveries. In the second quarter, it delivered 23,205 vehicles, a 27% quarter-over-quarter increase. Tesla — Shares...