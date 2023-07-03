Political ‘independence’ is on the rise, and still phony

This Independence Day, 49 percent of Americans, according to Gallup, say they are political independents — not Democrats, not Republicans. If you believe those voters, independents are now America’s biggest political party. It also means I have a bridge to sell you, because this outbreak of political independence is the biggest joke in politics. Those voters like to tell their friends and pollsters they are sick of Republicans and Democrats, but come Election Day, almost all of them are predictably Republicans or Democrats. Come nighttime, their favorite political television shows affirm their real opinions on the right or the left....