Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Global Strategic Business Report 2023: A $14 Billion Market by 2030

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030 In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mobile PERS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR...