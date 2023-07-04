TSMC founder: Globalisation in technology takes backseat to national priorities

TAIPEI, July 4 (Reuters) - Globalisation is taking a backseat to priorities such as national security and technological leadership, with U.S.-China relations consisting more of competition than cooperation, the retired founder of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday. Morris Chang, who founded the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), said globalisation has been redefined as allowing businesses to move across borders only under the condition that such exchanges do not harm national security, technological supremacy and economic leadership. "But can this still be considered globalisation?" Chang said at a business forum in Taipei. Chang's comments...