The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Vietnam bans Barbie movie in China territory row

July 4, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
“We do not grant licence for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line,” the paper reported, citing Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films. Warner Bros has so far not commented on the prohibition, which is one of a string of similar moves by the Vietnamese government in recent years. Since 2019, Dreamworks’ animated film Abominable, Sony’s action movie Uncharted, and the Netflix Australian spy drama Pine Gap have all been blocked for the same reason....
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter