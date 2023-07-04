'Peacekeeping' forces, mistrust, lack of political will

Imphal: In Imphal’s Khurai village, a box with a banner — ‘Please drop your snatched weapons here’ — gathers dust and cobwebs, much to the amusement of onlookers. Several youngsters from Khurai and adjoining areas reach every now and then to click a selfie, before being shooed away by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The box, which was put by BJP MLA L. Susindro to “encourage locals” for surrendering the arms and ammunition that they looted from police armouries, has been reduced to a “photo booth”, the personnel say. While a few civilians initially deposited some broken or ammunition-depleted...