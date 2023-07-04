For science to flourish: National Research Foundation plugs a policy gap

On June 28, the Union Cabinet approved the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill in Parliament. The NRF will be an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction to scientific research in India, aligning with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2023. The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), created by an act of Parliament in 2008, will stand repealed and subsumed into the NRF. The administrative department of the NRF will be the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government. of India. The governance of NRF will be formulated by a Governing Board, presided over by the Prime...