Zuckerberg faces backlash in China amid Meta's push to sell Quest VR headsets in the country

In brief: If you want to launch your product in the lucrative market that is China, it's probably wise to avoid criticizing its government. Mark Zuckerberg didn't heed this lesson and is now facing flak from within the Asian nation at a time when Meta is trying to sell its Quest headsets in the country. Zuckerberg was slammed yesterday in an opinion piece by an influential social media account affiliated with the official Beijing Daily. The account called out the Meta CEO over a speech he made to Grangetown University in 2019 when he criticized TikTok for censoring protestors and...