The US mulling over restricting China's access to cloud services offered by Amazon and Microsoft

According to a report published on Tuesday, the Biden administration is exploring the possibility of introducing a new regulation that would prevent Chinese companies from accessing cloud-computing services provided by US tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft. As per the proposed rule, US companies might be obligated to seek government authorization before offering their cloud services which employ cutting-edge artificial intelligence computer chips, to customers based in China. The Wall Street Journal disclosed this information, citing sources familiar with the subject matter. The report emphasizes that the proposed measure aims to eliminate a loophole that could have enabled Chinese AI...