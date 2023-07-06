Red Magic 8S Pro Wins Race To 24GB Of RAM, Also Rocks A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2

Nubia Technology has announced its latest generation flagship smartphones, the Red Magic 8S Pro and the Red Magic 8S Pro+, in its home market of China. The tech company is slated to deliver the first-ever smartphone that rocks an astounding 24GB of RAM.In terms of display and design, the two new smartphones in the Red Magic lineup are pretty similar on the outside. Both have a micro-etched embossed texture on the rear panel. The Red Magic 8S Pro also comes with the iconic RGB-enabled fan that is designed to not only cool the device, but provides that gamer feel to...