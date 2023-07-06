Lewis Hamilton backs peaceful Just Stop Oil protest at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has said he would support a peaceful protest by the Just Stop Oil group at this weekend’s British Grand Prix. Environmental activists are targeting sporting events and are expected to take action at Silverstone and the seven-time world champion, who has expressed sympathy with their cause in the past, believed they had a valid point to make. On Wednesday, campaigners disrupted two matches at Wimbledon and also did so on the first day of the Lord’s Ashes Test. The organisers of the British Grand Prix have already said they are planning the weekend with the expectation of disruption....