The Honor 90 makes its UK debut starting at £450

What you need to know The Honor 90 goes on sale today via Honor's online storefront in three colors: Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver. It will be available for preorder via retail partners, including Amazon, Very, and Currys on July 7. The Honor Pad X9, the company's latest tablet, will also hit store shelves on July 10 for £180. A little over a month after making its debut in China, the Honor 90 has arrived in the UK along with Honor's latest Android tablet that promises to double down on entertainment and educational experience. The Honor 90 (yes,...