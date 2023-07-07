OnePlus rumored to drop 'V Fold' and call its foldable 'Open' instead

What you need to know OnePlus' first foldable might be called the "Open" as the name was patented back in April alongside several others. OnePlus' first book-folding phone may utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and feature an 8-inch internal display. Consumers may see a OnePlus launch at some point during Q3 2023. Rumors are swirling, suggesting OnePlus is looking to switch up the name for the launch of its first foldable later this summer. Allegedly, OnePlus is interested in swapping out the previous running name "V Fold" for "Open," per a tweet by Max Jambor (via 9to5Google). Jambor...