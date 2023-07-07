The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

European shares slide to 14-week low amid fresh hike fears

July 7, 2023
Source: irishtimes.com irishtimes.com
News Snapshot:
Shares in Currys, the electrical goods retailer, fell on Thursday following a 38 per cent drop in its full-year profit. Photograph: Currys/PA Wire European shares slid on Thursday to their lowest level in three months as a very strong US employment report and noises from the Federal Reserve the previous day stoked fresh fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer in the world’s largest economy. A survey showed US private payrolls increased more than expected in June, indicating the labour market remained strong despite growing risks of a recession from higher rates. Investor sentiment was also sapped by...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter