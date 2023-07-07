Don't have the big new Windows 11 Moment 3 update yet? Here's why.

Toward the end of May 2023, Microsoft held its annual conference for developers, Build 2023 , where it made many announcements , including integrating Bing into OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, Windows Copilot, and more. Alongside the long list of announcements, the tech giant indicated it was gearing up to ship Windows 11's second feature drop , also known as "Moment 3." Microsoft had already tested some of the features that are part of the update with Windows 11 Insiders and was now ready to ship it to broad availability. The company indicated that the update would start rolling out to users...