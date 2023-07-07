The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Shadow Warrior Paris is burning. Why?

July 7, 2023
Source: firstpost.com firstpost.com
News Snapshot:
I had the disconcerting experience of being on the ground in Paris while the current riots raged. Oddly enough, on my previous visit, in April 2019, I arrived the night Notre Dame caught fire, and then was in town during the Yellow Vest riots against fuel taxes. In both cases, my plans were affected: in the current case I stirred out of my hotel room near the Arc de Triomphe with trepidation, worried as I was by TV images of random violence and especially arson. I had been to Paris for several years in a row (until covid) for an...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter