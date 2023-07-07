AI likely to spell end of traditional school classroom, leading expert says

Recent advances in AI are likely to spell the end of the traditional school classroom, one of the world’s leading experts on AI has predicted. Prof Stuart Russell, a British computer scientist based at the University of California, Berkeley, said that personalised ChatGPT-style tutors have the potential to hugely enrich education and widen global access by delivering personalised tuition to every household with a smartphone. The technology could feasibly deliver “most material through to the end of high school”, he said. “Education is the biggest benefit that we can look for in the next few years,” Russell said before a...