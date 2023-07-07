BEST Vietnam and VNPAY Partner to Promote Cashless Payments in Vietnam

HANGZHOU, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BEST Vietnam under BEST Inc., a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced signing a cooperation agreement with VNPAY, a leading digital payment solution provider in Vietnam, to jointly promote cashless payment solutions in the country. Starting today, Vietnamese consumers can complete payment for their goods and shipping fees by scanning the VNPAY QR code provided by BEST express couriers. The QR code is generated independently for each shipment and covers 32 mainstream banks and 15 e-wallets in Vietnam. Fang Longqing, head of...