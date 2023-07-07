S&P 500, Dow slip after mixed jobs data

Summary Companies Levi Strauss falls after slashing annual profit outlook US job growth slows in June; unemployment rate falls to 3.6% Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.24%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq adds 0.21% July 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday after latest data signaled resilience in the labor market in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening. The data showed that while U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in June after surging in the previous month, labor market conditions remained tight, with the unemployment rate retreating from a seven-month high and strong...