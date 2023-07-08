Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after jobs report comes in warm but hopefully not too hot

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted to a mixed close after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher. The S&P 500 gave up a midday gain and ended 0.3% lower Friday. The Dow fell 187 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Small-company stocks rose. A lot is riding on whether the economy can navigate the narrow pathway to avoid a long-predicted recession. Friday’s report showed that employers added fewer jobs in June than in May, not far...