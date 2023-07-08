Tony Blair: Impact of AI on par with Industrial Revolution

When it comes to the topic of artificial intelligence, Sir Tony Blair is clear on the technology's potential to change the way we live. "I think it is on a par with the 19th-century Industrial Revolution," he says. "I think it [technology] already was, but generative AI has given it a further push forward." The former prime minister's eponymous institute is writing papers on AI, while he has given talks and penned newspaper opinion pieces on the technology. Sir Tony wants us to understand the risk as well as the reward. "It is a technology that is, simultaneously, very good...