Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Global Market is Projected to Reach $49.3 Billion by 2030: Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Networks

July 8, 2023
News Snapshot:
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 100...
