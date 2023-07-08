Delete these widely downloaded apps sending your deeply personal info to China

Although Play Store is generally a trusted place for downloading apps on Android phones , every now and then malicious apps manage to sneak into the app marketplace. The latest fishy apps that were found hiding on Play Store are File Recovery & Data Recovery and File Manager. Cyber security company Pradeo says that these apps came from the same developer and were downloaded by 1.5 million users. They look like file management apps but are actually spyware and silently send user information to servers based in China. File Recovery and Data Recovery was downloaded more than a million times,...