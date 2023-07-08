PM launches system to revolutionise agriculture

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praying after inaugurating the Land Information and Management System-Centre of Excellence (LIMS-CoE) on July 7, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video. ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the Land Information and Management System-Centre of Excellence (LIMS-CoE), which is believed to revolutionise the agriculture sector in the country by enhancing modern agro-farming and utilising over nine million hectares of uncultivated state land. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, ministers, provincial chief secretaries, agricultural experts and army officers. The launch of LIMS-CoE, the first exceptional initiative, is aimed...