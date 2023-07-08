The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

The tide could be turning for US patent protection: China won’t be pleased

July 8, 2023
Source: thehill.com thehill.com
After decades of eroding U.S. patent rights, the tide could be turning with two new bipartisan bills hitting the Senate floor. Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) introduced the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act (PERA), which provides guidance to early-stage innovators on what kinds of technology are patentable in emerging fields like gene therapy. It was followed by the Promoting and Respecting Economically Vital American Innovation Leadership (PREVAIL) Act, which reforms the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), the body responsible for adjudicating patent validity disputes, to make it harder for valid patents to be canceled or mired in...
