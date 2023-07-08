The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Ant’s surprise share buyback values firm at steep 75% discount to IPO

July 8, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
Open this photo in gallery: In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, photo, an employee walks past a logo of the Ant Group at their office in Hong Kong.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press Ant Group on Saturday announced a surprise share buyback that values the fintech giant at US$78.54 billion, well below the US$315 billion touted in an abandoned IPO in 2020, in a move that may let some investors exit after a lengthy regulatory overhaul of the firm. The news came one day after Ant was fined US$984 million, which should end a years-long regulatory shakeup of the company and mark...
