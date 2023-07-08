Nvidia And This AI Stock Lead 5 Names Near Buy Points

Artificial intelligence stocks Nvidia (NVDA) and Arista Networks (ANET) lead this weekend's watch list of five stocks near buy points. In addition to NVDA stock and ANET, the group includes Datadog (DDOG), whose computer-network monitoring software business should get a boost from AI adoption. X Credit-card processing giant Mastercard (MA) and DexCom (DXCM), a leader in glucose-monitoring systems for diabetes patients, round out the list. DDOG stock is part of the flagship IBD 50 list of leading growth stocks, while NVDA is part of the IBD Leaderboard portfolio of elite stocks. For now, the powerful stock market rally remains intact,...