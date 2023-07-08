Yellen urges US-China cooperation on economy, climate

Summary Companies Yellen visit an attempt to boost battered US-China ties 'Ample room' for US, China to engage on trade Yellen: Misunderstandings could hurt financial, economic ties BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday urged closer communication between China and the United States to improve economic decision-making, and challenged China to join global initiatives to help poorer nations address climate change. Despite bilateral tensions, record high U.S.-Chinese trade last year showed there was "ample room" to engage in trade and investment, and it was critical to focus on areas of common interest and address disagreements...