Yellen urges US-China cooperation on economy, climate

July 8, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
Summary Companies Yellen visit an attempt to boost battered US-China ties 'Ample room' for US, China to engage on trade Yellen: Misunderstandings could hurt financial, economic ties BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday urged closer communication between China and the United States to improve economic decision-making, and challenged China to join global initiatives to help poorer nations address climate change. Despite bilateral tensions, record high U.S.-Chinese trade last year showed there was "ample room" to engage in trade and investment, and it was critical to focus on areas of common interest and address disagreements...
