French government wants the power to block social media and to tap into cellphones

July 8, 2023
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters Protests erupted after French police killed a 17-year-old of North African descent on June 27. Protests have rocked France for more than a week after police killed a 17-year-old of North African descent. President Macron has said his government needs the authority to block social media to curb protests. French lawmakers are also considering a new surveillance measure that critics call authoritarian. Soon after news broke that French police killed a 17-year-old of North African descent on June 27, protests broke out across the country. Those protests have sometimes turned violent. Protesters have set cars and buildings alight....
