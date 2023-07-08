Yellen urges US-China cooperation on economy, climate during Beijing visit

Open this photo in gallery: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023.POOL/Reuters U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged closer communication between China and the United States on Saturday to improve economic decision-making and challenged China to join global initiatives to help poorer nations address climate change. Despite bilateral tensions, record high U.S.-Chinese trade last year showed there was “ample room” to engage in trade and investment, and it was critical to focus on areas of common interest and...