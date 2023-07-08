“A journey of thousand miles begins with a single step” is a famous Chinese proverb. And China has practised it religiously. It has doubled its territory in less than 50 years through the incursion of neighbouring countries. China is causing trouble for all its neighbours each passing day. India is facing the heat in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh every now and then. Nepal is being squeezed and bumped with economic might. The South China Sea is the cause of trouble for Japan, Korea and Vietnam, with other Pacific Rim countries. Pakistan has already gifted Gilgit and Baltistan to China. The...