UAV Drones Global Market is Expected to Reach $102.7 Billion by 2030: Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments

July 8, 2023
Source: jimmyspost.com jimmyspost.com
News Snapshot:
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “UAV Drones: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global market for UAV Drones estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Multirotor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$51.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed-Wing segment is readjusted to...
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

