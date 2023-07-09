Galaxy Z Flip 5: Everything we know about Samsung’s new flip-style foldable phone

Samsung is at the forefront of foldable smartphone technology, and it took almost half a decade for the competition to catch up with the Korean tech giant. 2023 is proving to be a year of revelation, as major Android OEMs are jumping on the fold and flip bandwagon, making foldables mainstream by making them accessible. With the growing competition from Chinese smartphone makers, Samsung is gearing up to launch two new foldable phones including a new flip-style Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26. Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 including its design...