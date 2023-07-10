The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it

July 10, 2023
Source: cp24.com cp24.com
News Snapshot:
Haleluya Hadero and Anne D’innocenzio, The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — First came the supposed death of skinny jeans. Then, the resurgence of cargo pants, halter tops and baby tees. If there’s one thing retailers can agree on, it’s that Gen Z is hot for the early 2000s fashion trends now booming in popularity. College interns and young workers are donning wide-legged slacks at the office. The claw clip, a retro hair staple, is back; as are mesh tops, miniskirts and a host of colorful apparel that can make consumers look like they stepped out of a Disney Channel...
