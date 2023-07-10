India to become world's second largest economy by 2075: Goldman Sachs

In this article GSBD Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT India's Taj Mahal At Sunrise. Wolfgang Kaehler | Lightrocket | Getty Images India is poised to become the world's second-largest economy by 2075, leapfrogging not just Japan and Germany, but the U.S. too, says Goldman Sachs. Currently, India is the world's fifth-largest economy, behind Germany, Japan, China and the U.S. On top of a burgeoning population, driving the forecast is the country's progress in innovation and technology, higher capital investment and rising worker productivity, the investment bank wrote in a recent report. "Over the next two decades, the dependency...