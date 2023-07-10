These Android apps could be sending your data to China without you knowing

Two file management apps on the Android platform, with more than a million downloads combined, were actually infostealers that were sending harvested sensitive data to unknown entities in China. Cybersecurity researchers from Pradeo uncovered and reported the apps, which were called File Recovery & Data Recovery, and File Manager. Both are built by the same developer, and while the former has roughly a million downloads, the latter has around 500,000. Since then, Google removed the apps and reminded its users of the existence of Play Protect: "These apps have been removed from Google Play. Google Play Protect protects users from...